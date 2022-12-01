Horse Racing: Bertha fancied for Chennai feature

The Deepesh Narredu-trained Bertha, who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the Vikram Greenlands Million 1000 metres

Published Date - 05:34 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Chennai: The Deepesh Narredu-trained Bertha, who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the Vikram Greenlands Million 1000 metres, terms for maiden horses 2 years old only the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Ice River 1, Epistoiary 2, Princess Treasure 3

2. Bertha 1, Something Royal 2, Moriset 3

3. Vulcanic 1, Anatolia 2, Amber Lightning 3

4. Speed Air 1, Divina 2, Illustrious Ruler 3

5. Star Romance 1, Emperor Ashoka 2, Berrettini 3

6. Dear Lady 1, Spectacle 2, Lebua 3

7. Star Lap 1, Sinatra 2, Bohemian Star 3

Day’s Best: Star Romance.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.