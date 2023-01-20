Horse Racing: Chamonix has the edge in Mumbai feature

The Pesi Shroff-trained Chamonix looks best in the Byculla Club Trophy 2800 metres
Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Chamonix looks best in the Byculla Club Trophy 2800 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over in a small field of four runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Goldiva 1, Gimme 2, Tureci 3
2. Coeur De Lion 1, Successor 2, Kamilah 3
3. Balenciaga 1, Excellent Star 2, Dali Swirl 3
4. Golden Neil 1, Aah Bella 2, Treasure Gold 3
5. Generosity 1, Cordelia 2, Miranda 3
6. Brave Beauty 1, Alpha Domino 2, Attained 3
7. Dowsabel 1, Superleggera 2, Tomorrows Dreams 3
8. Chamonix 1, Kamaria 2, Caprisca 3
Day’s Best: Coeur De Lion.
First Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.