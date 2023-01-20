Horse Racing: Chamonix has the edge in Mumbai feature

The Pesi Shroff-trained Chamonix looks best in the Byculla Club Trophy 2800 metres

Published Date - 06:37 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Chamonix looks best in the Byculla Club Trophy 2800 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over in a small field of four runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Goldiva 1, Gimme 2, Tureci 3

2. Coeur De Lion 1, Successor 2, Kamilah 3

3. Balenciaga 1, Excellent Star 2, Dali Swirl 3

4. Golden Neil 1, Aah Bella 2, Treasure Gold 3

5. Generosity 1, Cordelia 2, Miranda 3

6. Brave Beauty 1, Alpha Domino 2, Attained 3

7. Dowsabel 1, Superleggera 2, Tomorrows Dreams 3

8. Chamonix 1, Kamaria 2, Caprisca 3

Day’s Best: Coeur De Lion.

First Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.