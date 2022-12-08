| Horse Racing Code Blue Arthur And Only My Way Shine In Trials

Horse Racing: Code Blue, Arthur and Only My Way shine in trials

Code Blue, Arthur and Only My Way moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:56 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Code Blue, Arthur and Only My Way moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

Essential (Aneel) (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy. Fly To The Stars (RB) (From 1000/400) 45, eased up.

800m:

La Mirage (AA Vikrant) 59, 600/45, strode out well. Reining Queen (P Ajeeth K) 1-0, 600/44, maintains form.

1000m:

2y-(Saamidd/Faustina) (Koushik) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well. Only My Way (Aneel) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form. Astronaut (B Nikhil) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. My Marvel (P Ajeeth K) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46, maintains form. Shazam (Dhanu Singh) & Hugh Capet (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, former better.

2y-Bash On Regardless (Surya Prakash) & 2y-(Phoenix Tower/Vista) (P Ajeeth K) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/45, former better. Challenger (Apprentice) & Dolly Bird (RS Jodha) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, pair finished level. Code Blue (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, good.

Spectacular Cruise (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Arthur (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand.