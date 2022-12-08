Horse Racing: Code Blue, Arthur and Only My Way shine in trials

Code Blue, Arthur and Only My Way moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course
Hyderabad: Code Blue, Arthur and Only My Way moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.
SAND
600m:
Essential (Aneel) (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy. Fly To The Stars (RB) (From 1000/400) 45, eased up.
800m:
La Mirage (AA Vikrant) 59, 600/45, strode out well. Reining Queen (P Ajeeth K) 1-0, 600/44, maintains form.
1000m:
2y-(Saamidd/Faustina) (Koushik) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well. Only My Way (Aneel) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form. Astronaut (B Nikhil) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. My Marvel (P Ajeeth K) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46, maintains form. Shazam (Dhanu Singh) & Hugh Capet (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, former better.
2y-Bash On Regardless (Surya Prakash) & 2y-(Phoenix Tower/Vista) (P Ajeeth K) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/45, former better. Challenger (Apprentice) & Dolly Bird (RS Jodha) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, pair finished level. Code Blue (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, good.
Spectacular Cruise (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Arthur (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand.