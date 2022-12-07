Horse Racing: Scramjet, Xfinity and Soorya Vahan shine in trials

Four One Four (RB) (From 1000/400) 45, eased up. Strauss (Santhosh Raj) 46, well in hand.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Four One Four (RB) (From 1000/400) 45, eased up. Strauss (Santhosh Raj) 46, well in hand.

Hyderabad: Scramjet, Xfinity and Soorya Vahan impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Four One Four (RB) (From 1000/400) 45, eased up. Strauss (Santhosh Raj) 46, well in hand.

800m:

Take Me As I Am (RB) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Wallop And Gallop (P Ajeeth K) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) 56, 600/43, worked well. Humanitarian (B Nikhil) 1-0, 600/46, maintains form. Faiz (Aneel) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Desert Sultan (BR Kumar) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Candy Girl (RS Jodha) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Arthur (Ashhad Asbar) 1-0, 600/47,

eased up.

1000m:

Silver Arrow (Madhu Babu) & Original Sin (Abhay Singh) Silver Arrow (Abhay Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair finished level. Pleroma (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well. Soorya Vahan (Md Ismail) 1-15, 800/57, 600/44, good. Thunder Road (B Nikhil) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/46, well in hand. Maverick (AA Vikrant) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/46, moved easy. Queen Empress (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. Morior Invictus (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Scramjet (Santhosh Raj) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Call Of The Blue (Md Ismail) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended. Laurus (Madhu Babu) & 2y-(Leitir Mor/Tootsie Wootsie) (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former handy.