Horse Racing: Corfe Castle has the edge in Hyderabad feature

The L D’Silva-trained Corfe Castle, who is in good condition, is expected to score in the R Raghupathi Reddy Memorial Cup 1400 metres

Published Date - 06:13 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: The L D’Silva-trained Corfe Castle, who is in good condition, is expected to score in the R Raghupathi Reddy Memorial Cup 1400 metres a handicap for horses rated 80 and above (rated 60 and above also eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.35 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Canterbury 1, Ar Superior 2, Master Touch 3

2. Space Time 1, Good Tidings 2, Aiza 3

3. NRI Ultrapower 1, Bien Pensant 2, Arrowtown 3

4. Spectacular Cruise 1, Reining Queen 2, Angelita 3

5. Visionary 1, Clefairy 2, Special Effort 3

6. Corfe Castle 1, Lagos 2, Scramjet 3

7. Castlerock 1, Star Babe 2, Different 3

Day’s Best: Corfe Castle.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.

Second Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.