Horse Racing: True Marshal and Above The Law shine in trials

Hyderabad: True Marshal and Above The Law impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.
SAND
600m:
Arnaz (B Nikhil) & Australia (Dhanu Singh) (From 1000/400) 47, pair moved easy. Hibiscus (G Naresh) & 2y-(David Livingston/Crimson Cheer) (BR Kumar) 48, pair moved freely.
Malibu (RB) (From 1200/600) 46, eased up. Four One Four (RB) 47, not extended. Arthur (Ashhad Asbar) 47.5, handy. Sun Dancer (RB) (From 1200/600) 46, eased up.
800m:
Bugsy (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Arba Wahed Arba (Afroz Khan) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Stunning Force (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Fresh Hope (Ex: Maa) (Gourav Singh) 1-0, 600/46, looks well. Black Eagle (Surya Prakash) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Fly To The Stars (RB) 59, 600/45, well in hand. Caraxes (Surya Prakash) & Shah Of Iran (RB) 1-3, 600/48, pair moved freely.
1000m:
True Marshal (Ashhad Asbar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form.
Above The Law (Md Ismail) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, impressed.