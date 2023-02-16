Horse Racing: D Yes Boss, NRI Sun shine in trials

Published Date - 06:11 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: D Yes Boss, NRI Sun & Colt Pistol pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday.

SAND:

600m;

Gaugain (Kiran Naidu) (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy.

800m:

Flashing Memories (RS Jodha) 1-0, 600/45, in good shape. Sundance Kid (RB) 1-2, 600/46, not extended. Soloist (Abhay Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Precious (Abhay Singh) 1-1, 600/47, handy.

1000m:

Francis Bacon (Apprentice) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, strode out well. Colt Pistol (Koushik) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well. Pinatubo (RB) & 3y-(Smuggler’s Cove/Sea Value) (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, pair well in hand. Nucleus (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, good. Temptations (RB) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, well in hand. D Yes Boss (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42, impressed.

NRI Sun (Apprentice) & Kesariya Balam (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former worked well. NRI Angel (Koushik) & Ashwa Shirwal (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, pair looks well. Verrocchio (Santhosh Raj) & Prime Gardenia (B Nikhil) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, former shaped well. Varenna (Apprentice) & Wind Sprite (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair shaped well.