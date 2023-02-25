Horse Racing: Elpenor has the edge in Mumbai feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Mumbai: Sulaiman S Attaollahi-trained Elpenor who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multimillion (Grade-I) 1400 metres Terms for horses 3 years old only the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 4.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Sky Hawk 1, Remy Red 2, Dalasan 3

2. Zarak 1, Murwara Princess 2

3. Soup And Sandwich 1, Rodrigo 2

4. Dream Seller 1, Ciana 2, Enabler 3

5. Elpenor 1, Jamari 2, Fighton 3

6. Malakhi 1, Superimpose 2, Doc Martin 3

7. Market King 1, The Sovereign Orb 2, Mozelle 3

8. Twelfth Earl 1, Luminosity 2, Jetfire 3

Day’s Best: Market King.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.