Horse Racing: Elpenor has the edge in Mumbai feature

Mumbai: Sulaiman S Attaollahi-trained Elpenor who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multimillion (Grade-I) 1400 metres Terms for horses 3 years old only the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 4.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Sky Hawk 1, Remy Red 2, Dalasan 3
2. Zarak 1, Murwara Princess 2
3. Soup And Sandwich 1, Rodrigo 2
4. Dream Seller 1, Ciana 2, Enabler 3
5. Elpenor 1, Jamari 2, Fighton 3
6. Malakhi 1, Superimpose 2, Doc Martin 3
7. Market King 1, The Sovereign Orb 2, Mozelle 3
8. Twelfth Earl 1, Luminosity 2, Jetfire 3
Day’s Best: Market King.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
Treble: 5, 6 & 7.
Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.