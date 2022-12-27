Horse Racing: Elusive, Juramento, Humanitarian, Red Snaper, Cash Register impress in trials

Published Date - 06:27 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: Elusive, Juramento, Humanitarian, Red Snaper & Cash Register impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday.

SAND:

600m:

Reining Queen (RB) 47, moved easy. Pedro Planet (Apprentice) 47, moved easy. Rival (RB) & Code Blue (RB) 47, pair handy.

800m:

Great River (P Ajeeth K) 59, 600/45, moved well. City Of Bliss (RB) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Visionary (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/44, well in hand. Role Model (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

Great Combo (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Superstellar (Apprentice) 57, 600/43, good. Beauty On Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Magnum (RB) & Deccan Daisy (B Nikhil) 1-0, 600/45, pair finished level.

1000m:

Cash Register (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, good. Grand Duke (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, looks well. Red Snaper (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. NRI Doublepower (G Naresh) & 2y-(Saamidd/Faustina) (Koushik) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well.

Elusive (Akshay Kumar) & Juramento (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/43, pair fit and well. Reigning Beauty (Afroz Khan) & Salisbury (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well.

WINTER OUTER RACE GRASS:

1000m:

Black Onyx (Surya Prakash) & Top Secret (B Nikhil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41, pair moved well. Master Touch (RB) & Top In Class (Md Ismail) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39, pair fnished level. Its On (Surya Prakash) & Shazam (B Nikhil) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41, pair well in hand.

Lucky Nine (Chouhan) & Hartnell (RB) 1-7, 800/55, 600/42, former shaped well. True Icon (Trainer) & Flaming Falcon (B Nikhil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40, pair worked well. Space Time (Aneel) & Sound Echo (Apprentice) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39, former moved well. Arnaz (RB) & 2y-(Dali/Dance to Destiny) (RB) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, moved together.

Healthandhappiness (RB) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40, unextended. Wallop And Gallop (P Ajeeth K) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40, unextended. Baudelaire (RB) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, moved easy.

NRI Sport (G Naresh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38, good. Ashwa Raudee (Akshay Kumar) 1-9, 800/53, 600/41, unextended. NRI Angel (Koushik) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, well in hand. Euphoria (Surya Prakash) & Jet Falcon (RB) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39, moved together.

Humanitarian (RB) & Bandit King (P Ajeeth K) 1-5, 800/53, 600/39, former maintains form. Kenaf (Afroz Khan) & Amyra (RB) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40, pair finished level. Delhi Heights (Surya Prakash) & Cape Town (RB) 1-9, 800/55, 600/40, pair well in hand. Good Tidings (Md Ismail) & 2y-(Speaking Of Which/Set Ablaze) (RB) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38, pair finished level. Nugget (Surya Prakash),

Yesterday (Apprentice) & Path Of Peace (P Ajeeth K) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38, Nugget & Yesterday to note. Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) & Sun Dancer (RB) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40, former maintains form.