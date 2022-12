| Horse Racing She Can Maximum Glamour Shine In Trials

Horse Racing: She Can, Maximum Glamour shine in trials

She Can, Maximum Glamour, Watch My Stride, Show Me Your Walk, NRI Superpower & Princess Daka impressed

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:23 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: She Can, Maximum Glamour, Watch My Stride, Show Me Your Walk, NRI Superpower & Princess Daka impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday.

SAND

600m:

Flaming Falcon (B Nikhil) (From 1000/400) 46, handy. Kenaf (Afrox Khan) (From 1000/400) 45, moved well.

Also Read Horse Racing: Akido wins Man Of The Match Plate

800m:

2y-(Planetaire/Born Royale) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. I Am Superman (B Nikhil) & Coming Home (RB) (From 1200/400) 1-3, pair moved freely.

1000m:

Carnival Lady (Gourav Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, good.

Maximum Glamour (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Pancho (Akshay Kumar) & Kachnar (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. She Can (Akshay Kumar) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form. Watch My Stride (Abhay Singh) & Show Me Your Walk (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair worked well. NRI Superpower (Akshay Kumar) & Princess Daka (Rafique Sk) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former maintains form.

Noted On Sunday

SAND

800m:

Planet Royale (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) & Wandring Warrior (RB) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pair impressed. Its On (RB) & Mireya (RB) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/48, pair finished level.