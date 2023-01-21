| Horse Racing Endeavour Has The Edge In Mumbai Feature

Horse Racing: Endeavour has the edge in Mumbai feature

IA Sait-trained Endeavour looks good in the Madras Race Club Trophy 1000 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Representational Image

Mumbai: The IA Sait-trained Endeavour looks good in the Madras Race Club Trophy 1000 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and upward (60 to 79 eligible) in a small field of five runners the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 4.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

Also Read Horse Racing: Chamonix has the edge in Mumbai feature

1. Son Of A Gun 1, Count Of Savoy 2

2. Willy Wonkaa 1, Zborowski 2, Amber Knight 3

3. Toussaint 1, Mysterious Girl 2, Time 3

4. Smiles Of Fortune 1, The General 2, Believe 3

5. Hunting Goddess 1, Hilma Klint 2, Superlative 3

6. Endeavour 1, Mozelle 2, Sky Fall 3

7. Prince O’ War 1, Redifined 2, Silver Steps 3

8. Swift 1, Golden Lioness 2, Intense Belief 3

Day’s Best: Son Of A Gun.

First Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.