Horse Racing: Enigma has the edge in Pune feature

Published Date - 05:32 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Representational Image

Pune: The Pesi Shroff-trained Enigma, working well in the morning trials, is expected to score in the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy (Grade-III) 1200 metres, terms for horses, 4 years old and over in a field of eight runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday 14.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Beemer 1, Campaign 2, Regal Prince 3

2. The Bawaji 1, Successor 2, Bold Legend 3

3. Superlative 1, Cellini 2, Monarchy 3

4. Thunberg 1, Fortunate Son 2, Fiery Red 3

5. Lit 1, Aegon 2, The Awakening 3

6. Enigma 1, Iron Age 2, Ascoval 3

7. Majestic Warrior 1, Cipher 2, Divine Hunt 3

8. Sensibility 1, Mystical Rose 2, Emrys 3

Day’s Best: Majestic Warrior.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.