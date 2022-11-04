| Horse Racing Fly To The Stars Shines In Morning Trials

Published Date - 06:14 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: Fly To The Stars impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

600m:

Mn’s Council (RB) 48, moved freely. Good Tidings (Md Ismail) 48.5, moved freely. Galwan (Apprentice) 48, moved easy. Reigning Beauty (Afroz Khan) & Pontefract (Apprentice) 47.5, pair moved freely.

800m:

Lifetime (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Reining Queen (RB) 1-1, 600/45, handy.

1000m:

Visionary (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Fly To The Stars (Afroz Khan) & Shah Of Iran (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former retains form.