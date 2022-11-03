Horse Racing: Miss Solitaire, True Marshall shine in morning trials

Published Date - 06:12 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: Miss Solitaire, True Marshall, Nugget, Temptations & Winning Streak impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

Riffa (RB) &

This Is Me (Gaurav Singh) 47, pair handy. Commanding Knight (Santhosh Raj) 48, moved freely. Black Opal (Deepak Singh) 48, handy. Angel Tesoro (G Naresh) 47.5, well in hand. Flamingo Fame (Trainer) 48.5, moved easy. Wot’s Up Jay (RB) 46, moved well.

Creative Force (RB) 47, handy.

800m:

Despang (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Char Ek Char (K Mukesh) 59, 600/45, well in hand. Survivor (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Good Day (Apprentice) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Redeem Our Pledge (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Nightmare (G Naresh)

1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Shah Of Iran (AA Vikrant) & Arba Wahed Arba (Afroz Khan) 59, 600/45, pair moved well. 2y-(Total Gallery/Radical Attraction) (Afroz Khan) & That’s My Way (Aneel) 1-1, 600/46, former shaped well.

1000m:

Wood Wine (Gaurav Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, shaped well.

Win The War (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well.

Miss Solitaire (Akshay Kumar) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well.

Nugget (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. True Marshall (Akshay Kumar) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, maintains form.

Temptations (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form.

Dr Dee Dee (Aneel) 1-15, 8000/59, 600/45, not extended.

Cash Register (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy.

Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, maintains form.