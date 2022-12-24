| Horse Racing Ashwa Magadheera Has The Edge In Chennai Feature

Horse Racing: Ashwa Magadheera has the edge in Chennai feature

3 years old only the major attraction of the races to be held here on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:44 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

File Photo

Chennai: The Satish Narredu-trained Ashwa Magadheera, who is in fine trim, is expected to score in the South India 2000 Guineas (Grade-II) 1600 metres, terms for horses

3 years old only the major attraction of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Magical Wave 1, Lady Zeen 2, Three Of A Kind 3

2. Timeless Romance 1, Sinatra 2, Protea 3

3. Zucardi 1, Musanda 2, Lord Of The Turf 3

4. The Awakening 1, Beejay 2, Hope And Glory 3

5. Glorious King 1, Perfect Blend 2, Morisset 3

6. Ashwa Magadheera 1, Still I Rise 2, Arthur 3

7. Rubirosa 1, Mystical Rose 2, Empress Eternal 3

8. Right Move 1, Golden Streak 2, Suparakiga 3

Day’s Best: Timeless Romance.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.