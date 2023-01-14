Horse Racing: King’s Ransom fancied for Mumbai feature

Pesi Shroff-trained King’s Ransom looks best in the Villo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Grade-I) 2400 metres
Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained King’s Ransom looks best in the Villo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Grade-I) 2400 metres, terms fillies 4 years old only in a field of seven runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1.15 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Champagne Smile 1, Arbitrage 2, Tarzan 3
2. Arcana 1, Mozelle 2, Baby Bazooka 3
3. Rasputin 1, Empower 2, Django 3
4. Snowfall 1, Sky Hawak 2, Pyrrhus 3
5. My Treasure 1, Mad Love 2, Vincent Van Gogh 3
6. Ahead Of My Time 1, Supernatural 2, Once You Go Black 3
7. Portofino Bay 1, Irish Gold 2, Sloane Square 3
8. King’s Ransom 1, Queen Envied 2, Kiefer 3
9. Attained 1, Milli 2, Singer Sargent 3
10. Dufy 1, Perfect Win 2, Nelson River 3
Day’s Best: King’s Ransom.
First Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Second Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.
Mini Jackpot: 7, 8, 9, & 10.
First Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Second Treble: 7, 8 & 9.
Third Treble: 8, 9 & 10.