Horse Racing: Illustrious Ruler fancied for Chennai feature

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Chennai: The Robert Foley-trained Illustrious Ruler holds an edge over rest to clinch the Running Flame Handicap 1200 metres a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85

in a field of twelve runners the feature event of the races to be held on Friday.

SELECTIONS:

1. Little Wonder 1, KIkata 2, Jack Richer 3

2. Antigua 1, Romantic Bay 2, Full Of Surprise 3

3. Turf Melody 1, Empress Royal 2, Memory Lane 3

4. Rubirosa 1, Supreme Dance 2, Ibrahimovic 3

5. Illustrious Ruler 1, Kay Star 2, Wind Symbol 3

6. Stern Maiden 1, Three Of A Kind 2, Suparakiga 3

Day’s Best: Rubirosa.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6