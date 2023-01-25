Horse Racing: La Reina fancied for Wolf 777 Bangalore Derby

First race starts at 1 pm.

Bengaluru: Padmanabhan-trained La Reina who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Wolf 777 Bangalore Derby (Grade-I) 2400 metres, Terms for horses 4 years old only the chief attraction of the races to be held here on Thursday.

No false rails.

SELECTIONS:

1. Empire Of Dreams 1, Sling Shot 2, Mighty Swallow 3

2. Baroness 1, Max Mueller 2, Chiraag 3

3. Tripitaka 1, Contador 2, Maroon 3

4. Ruling Dynasty 1, Crown Witness 2, Avondale 3

5. Rapidus 1, Inyouwebelieve 2, Twilight Tornado 3

6. Isnt She Beautiful 1, Aztec Queen 2, Polished Girl 3

7. La Reina 1, Ashwa Magadheera 2, Trevalius 3

8. Promise Kept 1, Fernet Branca 2, Mystic Eye 3

9. My Solitaire 1, Archway 2, Amreli 3

Day’s Best: Rapidus.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.