Horse Racing: La Reina fancied for Wolf 777 Bangalore Derby

First race starts at 1 pm.
Bengaluru: Padmanabhan-trained La Reina who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Wolf 777 Bangalore Derby (Grade-I) 2400 metres, Terms for horses 4 years old only the chief attraction of the races to be held here on Thursday.
No false rails.
First race starts at 1 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Empire Of Dreams 1, Sling Shot 2, Mighty Swallow 3
2. Baroness 1, Max Mueller 2, Chiraag 3
3. Tripitaka 1, Contador 2, Maroon 3
4. Ruling Dynasty 1, Crown Witness 2, Avondale 3
5. Rapidus 1, Inyouwebelieve 2, Twilight Tornado 3
6. Isnt She Beautiful 1, Aztec Queen 2, Polished Girl 3
7. La Reina 1, Ashwa Magadheera 2, Trevalius 3
8. Promise Kept 1, Fernet Branca 2, Mystic Eye 3
9. My Solitaire 1, Archway 2, Amreli 3
Day’s Best: Rapidus.
Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.