Horse Racing: Lagos races to record victory in Hyderabad feature

(Representational Image) Suraj Narredu guided the Donald Anthony Netto-trained Lagos to victory in the Telangana Race Horse Owners Association Trophy 1200 metres.

Hyderabad: Suraj Narredu guided the Donald Anthony Netto-trained Lagos to victory in the Telangana Race Horse Owners Association Trophy 1200 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Thursday.

RESULTS:

1. Black Onyx (1), Ambitious Star (2), Dyanoosh (3), Beauty On Parade (4).

W-Rs.- 15, SHP-Rs. 62, P-Rs.10, 25, 13, THP-Rs. 45, SHW-Rs. 14 & 60, F-Rs. 122, Q-Rs. 106, T-Rs. 299.

2. Tiger Mountain (1), Superstellar (2), Queen Blossom (3), Desert Sultan (4).

Withdrawn: Romero & Challenger.

W-Rs.- 19, SHP-Rs. 27, P-Rs.13, 10, THP-Rs. 31, SHW –Rs. 11 & 10, F-Rs. 29, Q-Rs. 12, T-Rs. 44.

3. N R I Superpower (1), N R I Sun (2), Advance Guard (3), Wallop And Gallop (4).

W-Rs.- 13, SHP-Rs. 33, P-Rs. 11, 16, 18, THP-Rs. 42 SHW-Rs. 10 & 19 F=Rs. 46, Q-Rs. 33, T-Rs. 268.

4. Alabama (1), La Mirage (2), Path Of Peace (3), Role Model (4).

W-Rs.- 19, SHP-Rs. 32, P-Rs. 10, 12, 16, THP-Rs. 44, SHW-Rs. 12 & 18, F=Rs. 41, Q-Rs. 24, T-Rs. 96.

5. Lagos (1), Scramjet (2), Kingston (3), Top Secret (4).

W-Rs.- 17, SHP-Rs. 31, P-Rs. 12, 19, THP-Rs. 49, SHW-Rs. 10 & 21, F-Rs. 40, Q-Rs. 26, T-Rs. 303.

6. Golden Inzio (1), That’s My Way (2), Good Tidings (3), Paree (4).

W-Rs.- 26, SHP-Rs. 37, P-Rs.14, 16, 37, THP-Rs. 80, SHW-Rs. 17 & 19, F-Rs. 61, Q-Rs. 36, T-Rs. 365.

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 385/-(Winning tickets 828).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 43/-(Winning tickets 3128).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 191/-(Winning tickets 385).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 65/-(Winning tickets 573).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 97/-(Winning tickets 561).