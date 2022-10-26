Horse racing: Lagos set for a hat-trick in Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: The Donald Anthony Netto-trained Lagos, who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Telangana Race Horse Owners Association Trophy 1200 metres, Category-I a handicap for horses rated 80 and above (rated 60 and above are also eligible) in a field of six runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.55 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Black Onyx 1, Dyanoosh 2, City Of Bliss 3
2. Superstellar 1, Romero 2, Desert Sultan 3
3. NRI Superpower 1, NRI Sun 2, Wallop And Gallop 3
4. La Mirage 1, Path Of Peace 2, Carnival Lady 3
5. Lagos 1, Scramjet 2, Top Secret 3
6. Sound Echo 1, Golden Inzio 2, Good Tidings 3
Day’s Best: NRI Superpower.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.