Horse racing: Lagos set for a hat-trick in Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Donald Anthony Netto-trained Lagos, who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Telangana Race Horse Owners Association Trophy 1200 metres, Category-I a handicap for horses rated 80 and above (rated 60 and above are also eligible) in a field of six runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.55 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Black Onyx 1, Dyanoosh 2, City Of Bliss 3

2. Superstellar 1, Romero 2, Desert Sultan 3

3. NRI Superpower 1, NRI Sun 2, Wallop And Gallop 3

4. La Mirage 1, Path Of Peace 2, Carnival Lady 3

5. Lagos 1, Scramjet 2, Top Secret 3

6. Sound Echo 1, Golden Inzio 2, Good Tidings 3

Day’s Best: NRI Superpower.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.