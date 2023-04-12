Horse Racing: Lodge Keeper fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

New Delhi: The VS Parmer-trained Lodge Keeper looks set to make amends in the Kotkai Plate 1600 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, Rated 60 to 86, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 3.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Euphoria 1, Colonel Harty 2, Victorious King 3

2. Lodge Keeper 1, Moriseiki 2, Tyto Alba 3

3. Sincerely Yours 1, God Is Kind 2, Wandering Angel 3

4. Virangna 1, Ranger Lady 2, Captain Falcon 3

5. Blitz 1, Ewandor 2, Sunchaser 3

6. Zelbet 1, Vijaya Miracle 2, Immortal 3

Day’s Best: Lodge Keeper.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

