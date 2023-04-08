Horse Racing: Knotty Dancer fancied for Ooty selections

The Prasanna Kumar-trained Knotty Dancer looks best in the Stewards Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I

Udhagamandalam: The Prasanna Kumar-trained Knotty Dancer looks best in the Stewards Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, Rated 80 and above and (60 to 79 eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 11.00 am.

SELECTIONS:

1. Sunny Isles 1, Swiss Agatta 2, Marshall 3

2. Lady Luck 1, Choice 2, Safety 3

3. Fashionista 1, Knotty Power 2, Anzio 3

4. Knotty Dancer 1, Wind Symbol 2, Pense’e 3

5. Diamond And Pearls 1, Proposed 2, Renegade 3

6. Reign Of Terror 1, Lady Royal 2, Beauty Of The Turf 3

7. Dazzling Dynamite 1, Wonderful Era 2, Mystic Zlatan 3

Day’s Best: Knotty Dancer.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

