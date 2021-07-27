Horse Racing: Lombardy, Smashing Blue impress in morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:48 am

Hyderabad: Lombardy and Smashing Blue impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Master Touch (Md Ismail) & Top In Class (Surya Prakash) 45,

pair moved neck and neck. Battle Ready (Deepak Singh) 48, moved freely.

Dizizdtymtowin (RB) 46, moved easy. The Great Gatsby (Apprentice) 48, moved freely. Havelock Cruise (Deepak Singh) 45, moved well. Siri (RB) 47, moved easy. British Empress (Rohit Kumar) 48, moved freely. Greek’s Ace (Uday Kiran) & Horse O’ War (P Ajeeth K) 47, pair handy.

800m:

Proud Legacy (RB) (From 1200/400) 1-1, moved easy. Lightning Bolt (Jagdale) 47.5, moved easy. Sheldon (Kiran Naidu) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Space Walk (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. City Of Wisdom (P Ajeeth K) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Days Of Reckoning (Deepshanker) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Trump Star (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Victory Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Acadian Angel (Santhosh Raj) 1-0, 600/46, moved well.

Advance Guard (P Ajeeth K) 1-2, 600/45, well in hand. Lorena (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Soul Empress (P Ajeeth K) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Flying Rudolf (RB) & Dominator (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved together. India Gate

(AA Vikrant) & Sputnic (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47.5, pair moved freely.

Wild Card (Apprentice) & Cosmic Run (Kiran Naidu) 1-3, 600/47, pair handy.

1000m:

Horus (Deepak Singh) & Grand Finale (Md Ismail) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47,

pair moved easy. Miss Little Angel (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, shaped well. Sea Of Class (Uday Kiran) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, good.

Costello (AA Vikrant) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Smashing Blue (Akshay Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Different (Surya Prakash) &

Flower (Md Ismail) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair handy. Super Angel (Abhay Singh) & Georgia Peach (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Thanks (Surya Prakash) & Minnelli (Jagdale) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44,

pair worked well.

1200m:

Keystone (Abhay Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, unextended.

Lamha (Abhay Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/43, strode out well.

Hashtag (RB) 1-33, 1000/1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Sovet Pride (Koushik) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/43, good. Trump Girl (Koushik) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/43, fit and well. Aerial Combat (Abhay Singh) &

Renostar (Rohit Kumar) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. NRI Touch (Rohit Kumar) & Peaky Blinders (Akshay Kumar) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair fit and well.

1400m:

Lombardy (Surya Prakash) 1-45, 1200/1-28, 1000/1-12, 800/58, 600/44,

a fine display. Balma (Koushik) 1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46,

strode out well. Agni (Deepak Singh) & The Prospect (Md Ismail) 1-47.5, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, a notable pair.

NOTED ON MONDAY

SAND:

600m:

Campania (PS Chouhan) 45.5, handy. Rhine (RB) 46, moved well. Starwalker (G Naresh) 45, well in hand. Jarvis (Jagdale) 46.5, moved well. Keystone (Koushik) 47, handy. Dizizdtymtowin (RB) & Rising Queen (RB) 45, pair handy.

800m:

Sheldon (RB) (From 1200/400) 1-2, moved easy.

1000m:

Call of The Blue (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/42, note. Mandala Bay (Kuldeep Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, strode out well.

