Horse Racing: Forever Together fancied for Mysuru selections

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:50 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Representational Image

Mysuru: The Rajesh Narredu-trained Forever Together, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Stewards Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85, 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races here on Thursday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Antinori 1, Born King 2, Hoofed Wonder 3

2. Vijaya Miracle 1, Lucky Sun 2, Gold Charm 3

3. Magic Circle 1, Smart Cadillac 2, Mark One 3

4. Rhythmic 1, Amazonia 2, D Fire 3

5. Forever Together 1, Sound Of Canon’s 2, Capable 3

6. Trevalius 1, Mystic Mountain 2, White Lies 3

7. Perfectimagination 1, Johnny Bravo 2, Southern Power 3

Day’s Best: Trevalius.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.