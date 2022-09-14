Horse Racing: Forever Together fancied for Mysuru selections

Mysuru: The Rajesh Narredu-trained Forever Together, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Stewards Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85, 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races here on Thursday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Antinori 1, Born King 2, Hoofed Wonder 3
2. Vijaya Miracle 1, Lucky Sun 2, Gold Charm 3
3. Magic Circle 1, Smart Cadillac 2, Mark One 3
4. Rhythmic 1, Amazonia 2, D Fire 3
5. Forever Together 1, Sound Of Canon’s 2, Capable 3
6. Trevalius 1, Mystic Mountain 2, White Lies 3
7. Perfectimagination 1, Johnny Bravo 2, Southern Power 3
Day’s Best: Trevalius.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.