| Horse Racing Xfinity And Castlerock Shine In Trials

Horse Racing: Xfinity and Castlerock shine in trials

Xfinity and Castlerock impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Xfinity and Castlerock impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday.

SAND:

600m:

All Time Legend (AA Vikrant) 48, handy.

800m:

Pacific Command (Madhu Babu) 1-3, 600/49, moved freely. Above The Law (RB) 1-3, 600/45, moved well. Hoping Cloud (Dhanu Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Strauss (Santhosh Raj) 1-2, 600/46, maintains form. Spectacular Cruise (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/47, handy.

Nishaan (Rafique Sk) 1-3, 600/49, moved freely. Protocol (RB) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy.

1000m:

Lagos (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, well in hand. Urgend (Abhay Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Role Model (RS Jodha) 1-18, 800/1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Castlerock (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/55, 600/43, impressed. Das (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Aerial Combat (Gaurav Singh) & Vijaya (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Beauty Blaze (Santhosh Raj) & Beauty Flame (Kiran Naidu) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/47, pair moved easy. Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) 1-10, 800/54, 600/43, caught the eye. Unmatched (Surya Prakash) 1-18, (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy.