Horse Racing: Philosophy fancied for Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The S Padmanabhan-trained Philosophy, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Wolf 777 Bangalore 1000 Guineas (Grade-II) 1600 metres, terms for horses Fillies 3 years old only the major attraction of the races to be held here on Friday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Smithsonian 1, Starry Wind 2, Air Blast 3
2. Worldly Wise 1, Ripple N Storm 2, Banksy 3
3. Bold Act 1, Ruling Dynasty 2, Galahad 3
4. Ascoval 1, Kensington Court2
5. Philosophy 1, Queen Spirit 2, Mirra 3
6. Imperial Blue 1, Promise Kept 2, Watchmystars 3
7. Rightly Noble 1, Anne Boleyn 2, Chain Of Thoughts 3
Day’s Best: Ascoval.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.