Horse Racing: Priceless Gold fancied for Chennai feature

The Rajesh Narredu-trained Priceless Gold looks good among eight contenders in the Deepak Khaitan Memorial Guindy Gold Cup.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Chennai: The Rajesh Narredu-trained Priceless Gold looks good among eight contenders in the Deepak Khaitan Memorial Guindy Gold Cup (Grade-III) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Antigua 1, Break The Silence 2, Rajputana 3

2. Sabatini 1, Prince Purple 2, Ms Boss 3

3. Raisina 1, Amber Lightning 2, Dancing Queen 3

4. Turf Melody 1, Angavai 2, Slainte 3

5. Priceless Gold 1, Ravishing Form 2, Siege Perilous 3

6. Striking Distance 1, Catelyn 2, Butterfly 3

7. The Awakening 1, Embrace 2, Golden Strike 3

Day’s Best: The Awakening.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.