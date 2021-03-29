Horse Racing: Profitable fancied for Delhi feature

The first race starts at 2-45 pm.

New Delhi: The A Khan-trained Profitable, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Windscale Plate 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class II, rated 60 to 86 (lower class eligible) the feature of Tuesday’s Delhi races. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2-45 pm.

SELECTIONS

1. Big Girl 1, Master Badal 2, Al Maisha 3

2. Profitable 1, Responsibleforlove 2

3. Udaan 1, Paranormal Power 2, Master Becket 3

4. Jet 1, Race Ka Badshah 2, Ashwa Shweta 3

5. Noble Storm 1, Just Class 2, Bold Chetak 3

6. Mighty 1, Miss Zachary 2, Big Apple 3

Day’s Best: Big Girl.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

