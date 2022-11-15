Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Tue - 15 November 22
Horse Racing: Rising Tycoon, Black Onyx, Malaala shine in trials
Hyderabad: Rising Tycoon, Black Onyx, Malaala, Ballerina, Blast In Class, Painted Apache and Campania impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND
800m:
Dream Jewel (Apprentice) 59, 600/45, handy. China Town (P Ajeeth K) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Dr Dee Dee (Aneel) 1-0, 600/44, handy.
Clefairy (RB) 1-3, 600/46, moved well. Drd (Khurshad Alam) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Acrobat (P Ajeeth K) 57, 600/43, good.
La Mirage (AA Vikrant) 1-1, 600/47, more on hand. Flaming Falcon (Gourav Singh) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) & Pinatubo (RB) 58, 600/44, former better. Indian Temple (RB) & 3y-(Bated Breath/Blush’s Gift) (Mohith Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved together. 2y-(Leitir Mor/Tootsie Wootsie) (RB) & Laurus (Abhay Singh) 1-0, 600/45, moved together.

1000m:
Neffereti (Khurshad Alam) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, moved well.
Maximum Glamour (AA Vikrant) & Black Opal (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair handy. Bold Beauty (RB) & Precious Gift (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair moved well. Ballerina (Santhosh Raj) & Blast In Class (Khurshad Alam) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a notable pair. She Can (Akshay Kumar) & Kancha (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former shaped well. Truth (Aneel) & Sea Of Class (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former shaped well. Urgent (Abhay Singh) & NRI Ultrapower (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair moved well. Avancia (AA Vikrant) & Exotic Dancer (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair finished level.

MONSOON OUTER RACE GRASS:
1000m:
Painted Apache (Surya Prakash) & Campania (Apprentice) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39, pair worked well. Prime Gardenia (K Mukesh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42, handy. Warwick (Khurshad Alam) 1-10, 800/54, 600/42, not extended. Sucker Town (RB) & Mn’s Council (Khurshad Alam) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41, former finished 3L in front. Jet Falcon (RB) & Coming Home (Dhanu Singh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42, pair moved well. Carnival Lady (Apprentice) & Eastern Blaze (Gourav Singh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41, pair finished level. Rising Tycoon (Akshay Kumar) & Top In Class (Rafique Sk) 1-4, 800/52, 600/37, former impressed. Commanding Knight (Santhosh Raj) & Ar Superior (RB) 1-9, 800/52, 600/40, pair finished level. Ivanhoe (Surya Prakash), Path Of Peace (P Ajeeth K) & Survivor (Apprentice) 1-9, 800/52, 600/38, trio moved well. 2y-(Top Class/Pfeiffer) (Md Ismail) & Different (Rafique Sk) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40, pair finished level. Big Day (Dhanu Singh), I Am Superman (RB) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40, pair finished level. Temptations (Surya Prakash), Voice Of A Dream (Apprentice) & Double Bonanza (P Ajeeth K) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40, Temptations good. Gregor Clegane (RB) & Assured Success (Aneel) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39, pair moved well. Morning Mist (Rohith Kumar) & Indian Sniper (Kiran Naidu) 1-9, 800/53, 600/41, pair finished level. Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) & Top Secret (RB) 1-6, 800/50, 600/39, former to note. Malaala (Rohith Kumar) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37, pleased. Humanitarian (Kiran Naidu) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40, good. Mysterious Angel (Surya Prakash), Advance Guard (P Ajeeth K) & Yesterday (Apprentice) 1-6, 800/52, 600/41, trio worked well. Nugget (Surya Prakash), Palladium (Apprentice) & Divine Destiny (P Ajeeth K) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, Nugget to note.
Proud Mary (Kiran Naidu) & Baisa (Rohith Kumar) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42, pair finished level. Shadow Of The Moon (Dhanu Singh) & Ashwa Raudee (Kiran Naidu) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42, former shaped well. Crimson Rose (Akshay Kumar) & Sweet Dancer (Abhay Singh) 1-6, 800/53, 600/38, former finished 1L in front.

