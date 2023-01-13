| Horse Racing Shamrock Has The Edge In Chennai Feature

Satish Narredu-trained Shamrock looks good in the Wolf 777 South India Derby (Grade-I) 2400 metres terms for horses 4 year old only

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Chennai: The Satish Narredu-trained Shamrock looks good in the Wolf 777 South India Derby (Grade-I) 2400 metres terms for horses 4 year old only, in a field of seven runners the star attraction of the races to be held on Saturday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Slainte 1, Magical Wave 2, Turf Melody 3

2. Katana 1, Supreme Runner 2, Lord Of The Turf 3

3. Alexander 1, Hallucinate 2, Valeska 3

4. Ibrahimovic 1, Wonderful 2, Aretha 3

5. Fort Nelson 1, Into The Storm 2, Aralina 3

6. Siege Perilous 1, Leopard Rock 2, Mzilikazi 3

7. Shamrock 1, Forseti 2, Dyf 3

8. Spectacle 1, Lady Cadet 2, Loch Lomond 3

Day’s Best: Siege Perilous.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8