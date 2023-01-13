Horse Racing: Shamrock has the edge in Chennai feature

Satish Narredu-trained Shamrock looks good in the Wolf 777 South India Derby (Grade-I) 2400 metres terms for horses 4 year old only
Chennai: The Satish Narredu-trained Shamrock looks good in the Wolf 777 South India Derby (Grade-I) 2400 metres terms for horses 4 year old only, in a field of seven runners the star attraction of the races to be held on Saturday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Slainte 1, Magical Wave 2, Turf Melody 3
2. Katana 1, Supreme Runner 2, Lord Of The Turf 3
3. Alexander 1, Hallucinate 2, Valeska 3
4. Ibrahimovic 1, Wonderful 2, Aretha 3
5. Fort Nelson 1, Into The Storm 2, Aralina 3
6. Siege Perilous 1, Leopard Rock 2, Mzilikazi 3
7. Shamrock 1, Forseti 2, Dyf 3
8. Spectacle 1, Lady Cadet 2, Loch Lomond 3
Day’s Best: Siege Perilous.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6
Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8