Horse Racing: Saigon fancied for Chennai feature

The Aravind Ganapathy-trained Saigon, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Madras Race Club Auction Sale Million 1200 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Chennai: The Aravind Ganapathy-trained Saigon, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Madras Race Club Auction Sale Million 1200 metres Terms for Maiden horses 3 years old only, in a field of seven runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Windsor Walk 1, Lady Zeen 2, Three Of A Kind 3

2. Angavai 1, Chaposa Springs 2, Star Lap 3

3. Royal Icon 1, True Faith 2, Larado 3

4. Indian Patriot 1, Wind Symbol 2, Kay Star 3

5. Saigon 1, Samurai Blue 2, Florence 3

6. Star Romance 1, Proud 2, Empress Eternal 3

7. Golden Kingdom 1, Eagle Bluff 2, Successful 3

8. Arthur 1, Albinus 2, Wellington 3

Day’s Best: Golden Kingdom.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.