Horse Racing: She Can wins Byerly Turk Million

Akshay Kumar guided the RH Sequeira-trained She Can to victory in the Byerly Turk Million (Grade III) 1200 metres

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar guided the RH Sequeira-trained She Can to victory in the Byerly Turk Million (Grade III) 1200 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Monday.

RESULTS:

1. Bellaque (1), Fresh Hope (2), Happy Go Lucky (3), Lightning Fairy (4).

Withdrawn: High Reward.

W-Rs.- 13, SHP-Rs. 39, P-Rs.10, 13, 12, THP-Rs. 38, SHW-Rs. 12 & 23, F-Rs. 44, Q-Rs. 34, T-Rs. 62.

2. Planet Royale (1), Queen Empress (2), Fly Me (3), Reigning Beauty (4).

W-Rs.- 15, SHP-Rs. 35, P-Rs. 10, 15, 33, THP-Rs. 67, SHW –Rs. 10 & 15, F-Rs. 44, Q-Rs. 28, T-Rs. 396.

3. Stay Smart (1), Baisa (2), Deccan Ranger (3), Blast In Class (4).

W-Rs.- 88, SHP-Rs. 32, P-Rs. 22, 10, 19, THP-Rs. 45, SHW-Rs. 22 & 13, F-Rs. 274, Q-Rs. 79, T-Rs. 1,065.

4. N R I Fantasy (1), Sopranos (2), Delhi Heights (3), Explosive (4).

W-Rs.- 16, SHP-Rs. 26 , P-Rs. 10, 12, 59, THP-Rs. 135, SHW-Rs. 12 & 17, F-Rs. 30, Q-Rs. 20, T-Rs. 558.

5. Thanks (1), La Mirage (2), Candy Girl (3), True Icon (4).

W-Rs.- 31, SHP-Rs. 39, P-Rs. 14, 11, 17, THP-Rs. 43, SHW-Rs. 18 & 15, F-Rs. 117, Q-Rs. 48, T-Rs. 602.

6. She Can (1), Proud Mary (2), Bash On Regardless (3), Sangreal (4).

W-Rs.- 13, SHP-Rs. 19, P-Rs. 10, 11, THP-Rs. 51, SHW-Rs. 10 & 23, F-Rs. 19, Q-Rs. 16, T-Rs. 187.

7. Black Onyx (1), Ballerina (2), Trump Star (3), Ayr (4).

W-Rs.- 25, SHP-Rs. 27, P-Rs. 12, 10, 59, THP-Rs. 189, SHW-Rs. 13 & 15, F-Rs. 46, Q-Rs. 21, T-Rs. 894.

8. Inside Story (1), Good Tidings (2), Canterbury (3), Space Time (4).

W-Rs.- 25, SHP-Rs. 36, P-Rs. 10, 14, 14, THP-Rs. 54, SHW-Rs. 26 & 32, F-Rs. 108, Q-Rs. 61, T-Rs. 240.

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 1,640/-(Winning tickets 250).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 148/-(Winning tickets 1180).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 4,087/-(Winning tickets 35).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 1,907/-(Winning tickets 141).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 264/-(Winning tickets 174).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 1,416/-(Winning tickets 17).

Third Treble: Paid Rs. 212/- (Winning tickets 418).