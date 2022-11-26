Horse Racing: She’s A Teaser has the edge in Mumbai feature

The S Waheed-trained She’s A Teaser, who has been well-prepared, is expected to score in the Gracias Saldanha Memorial Million 1000 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

(Representational Image)

Mumbai: The S Waheed-trained She’s A Teaser, who has been well-prepared, is expected to score in the Gracias Saldanha Memorial Million 1000 metres, terms for maiden horses 2 years old only in a field of nine runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

Also Read Horse Racing: Tiger Mountain pleases in morning trials at Malakpet Race Course

1. Nostalgic 1, Golden Lioness 2, Goldiva 3

2. Dragoness 1, Phanta 2, Almas 3

3. Lord Fenicia 1, Outlander 2, Kings Best 3

4. Mojito 1, Supernatural 2, Son Of A Gun 3

5. She’s A Teaser 1, Portofini Bay 2, Irish Gold 3

6. Mount Sinai 1, Eleos 2, Right To Privacy 3

7. Dagger’s Strike 1, Power Of Blessings 2, Hilad 3

Day’s Best: Dragoness.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.