Horse Racing: Royal Icon fancied for Chennai feature

B Suresh-trained Royal Icon looks set to win the Alphabet Million 1200 metres terms for Maiden horses 3 years old

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Chennai: The B Suresh-trained Royal Icon looks set to win the Alphabet Million 1200 metres terms for Maiden horses 3 years old only in a small field of five runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Driftwood Pacific 1, Stern Maiden 2, Msg Fantasy 3

2. Herring 1, Glorious Symphony 2, Dun It Again 3

3. Dancing Queen 1, Amber Lightning 2, Dazzling Dynamite 3

4. Illustrious Ruler 1, Angel Heart 2, Pirate’s Love 3

5. Royal Icon 1, Land Of Gold 2, Mr Starc 3

6. My Opinion 1, Arc De Triomphe 2

7. Arthur 1, Rubirosa 2, Dancing Grace 3

Day’s Best: Arthur.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7