Horse Racing: Stag’s Leap and Picture Me shine in trials

Stag’s Leap and Picture Me pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: Stag’s Leap and Picture Me pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday.

SAND:

800m:

Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) 1-1.5, 600/45, handy. Planet Super (RB) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Pontefract (Afroz Khan) 1-3.5, 600/47.5, moved freely.

1000m:

Kancha (Akshay Kumar) & NRI Superpower (Madhu Babu) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, pair moved freely. 3y-(Planetaire/Mahndavilla) (Dhanu Singh) & Beware (B Nikhil) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved together. 3y-(Planetaire/No Song) (Dhanu Singh) & 3y-(Declaration Of War/Destiny) (B Nikhil) 1-19, (From 1000/400), 47, pair moved freely. Stag’s Leap (AA Vikrant) & Picture Me (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/58 600/44, pair worked well. NRI Sun (Koushik) & Kesariya Balam (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair not extended.

NOTED ON SUNDAY 15-1-23

SAND:

800m:

Raniji (RB) 1-0, 600/46, moved well.

1000m:

Exclusive Spark (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, good. 4y-(Baseem/Alohamora) (Dhanu Singh) & Most Lucky (B Nikhil) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, pair moved freely. Its On (Dhanu Singh) &

Coming Home (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well.

Original Sin (Abhay Singh) & Miss Maya (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair shaped well. Miracle Mary (Abhay Singh) & Show Me Your Walk (Madhu Babu) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair moved well. Wandring Warrior (RB) & Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, former finished in front while latter was eased up. Top Secret (Dhanu Singh) & Arrowtown (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former to note.