Horse Racing: The Sovereign Orb has the edge in Bengaluru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:14 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Bengaluru: The Sulaiman S Attaollahi-trained The Sovereign Orb appeals most in a field of Seven runners in the Leading Stud Stakes 1400 metres Class-I, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above the feature event of the final day’s races of the Bangalore Summer Meeting held here on Friday.

False rails will be declared on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Sunshine Prince 1, Eco Friendly 2, Drums Of War 3

2.Capri Girl 1, Osiris 2, Measure of Time 3

3. Prime Abbess 1, Sheer Bliss 2, Lady Supremos 3

4. Shamrock 1, Salento 2, Stormy Ocean 3

5. The Sovereign Orb 1, Bellator 2, Trafalgar 3

6. Star Glory 1, Mystic Eye 2, Yukan 3

7. Winmylove 1, Star Domination 2, Beldona 3

Day’s Best: Prime Abbess.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.