Horse Racing: Theon fancied for Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: Pesi Shroff-trained Theon looks outstanding in the Golconda St. Leger (Grade II) 2800 metres, Terms for horses, 4 year old and upwards in a small field of three runners the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.
No false rails.
First race starts at 1.50 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Spectacular Cruise 1, Fly Tothe Stars 2, Salisbury 3
2. Arrowtown 1, Yesterday 2, Swiss Girl 3
3. Theon 1, Silvarius 2
4. Bellaque 1, Wind Sprite 2, Protocol 3
5. Ashwa Morocco 1, Arthur 2, Beauty Blaze 3
6. First In Line 1, Red River 2, Alpine Girl 3
Day’s Best: Theon.
Jackpot: 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.