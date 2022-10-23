Horse Racing: Theon fancied for Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Hyderabad: Pesi Shroff-trained Theon looks outstanding in the Golconda St. Leger (Grade II) 2800 metres, Terms for horses, 4 year old and upwards in a small field of three runners the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

No false rails.

First race starts at 1.50 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Spectacular Cruise 1, Fly Tothe Stars 2, Salisbury 3

2. Arrowtown 1, Yesterday 2, Swiss Girl 3

3. Theon 1, Silvarius 2

4. Bellaque 1, Wind Sprite 2, Protocol 3

5. Ashwa Morocco 1, Arthur 2, Beauty Blaze 3

6. First In Line 1, Red River 2, Alpine Girl 3

Day’s Best: Theon.

Jackpot: 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.