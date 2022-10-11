Horse Racing: Tigrio fancied for Kolkata feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:18 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Kolkata: The Shyam S Habbu-trained Tigrio who maintains form may repeat in the Stewards’ Cup 1400 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over in a field of six runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday October 12. No false rails. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Lion Queen 1, Compliance 2, Tahoe 3

2. Secret Queen 1, Baaeed 2, D Knight Mysore 3

3. Full Volume 1, Thiago 2, Properly Posh 3

4. Devushka 1, Rhapsody In Green 2, The Mentalist 3

5. Tigrio 1, Sea Lion 2, Victorious Sermon 3

6. Divya Shakthi 1, Revolution 2, Essos 3

Day’s Best: Divya Shakthi.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.