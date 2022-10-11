Horse Racing: Tigrio fancied for Kolkata feature

Kolkata: The Shyam S Habbu-trained Tigrio who maintains form may repeat in the Stewards’ Cup 1400 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over in a field of six runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday October 12. No false rails. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Lion Queen 1, Compliance 2, Tahoe 3
2. Secret Queen 1, Baaeed 2, D Knight Mysore 3
3. Full Volume 1, Thiago 2, Properly Posh 3
4. Devushka 1, Rhapsody In Green 2, The Mentalist 3
5. Tigrio 1, Sea Lion 2, Victorious Sermon 3
6. Divya Shakthi 1, Revolution 2, Essos 3
Day’s Best: Divya Shakthi.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.