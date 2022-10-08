Horse Racing: Wandring Warrior, NRI Touch, Path Of Peace shine in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:15 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

(Representational Image) Wandring Warrior, NRI Touch, Path Of Peace, Painted Apache & Pleroma moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Wandring Warrior, NRI Touch, Path Of Peace, Painted Apache & Pleroma moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

Malibu (Afroz Khan) (From 1200/600) 46, handy. Bugsy (Apprentice) 47, moved well. Aiza (RB) 46, moved easy. Star Cruise (Aneel) 45, handy.

Also Read Horse Racing: Priceless Ruler fancied for Chennai feature

800m:

Miss Marvellous (Afroz Khan) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Royal Pal (Gaurav Singh) 1-0, 600/45, handy. Sea Of Class (RB) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Sweet Dancer (Abhay Singh) 1-0, 600/45, maintains form. Resurgence (Surya Prakash) 1-0, 600/44, moved well.

1000m:

Path Of Peace (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, moved well.

Painted Apache (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy.

Carnival Lady (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, well in hand.

Pleroma (Rohit Kumar) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, in good form.

Saint Emilion (Trainer) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well.

Wandring Warrior (RB) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, worked well.

NRI Touch (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46, good.

Icicle (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy.