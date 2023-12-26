| Hours After Hyderabad Police Refutes Claims Of Discounts On Challans Ts Govt Issues Go On Waivers

The waiver of fine amount is two wheelers and three wheelers – 80 percent, TSRTC buses – 90 per cent, light motor vehicles and heavy motor vehicles – 60 per cent

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:25 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: Hours after Hyderabad police stated that they have not received any official confirmation regarding the discounts on traffic e-challans , State government on Tuesday issued orders for waiver of fines imposed under MV Act on various categories of vehicles for different violations.

The waiver of fine amount is two wheelers and three wheelers – 80 percent, TSRTC buses – 90 per cent, light motor vehicles and heavy motor vehicles – 60 per cent. The orders will come into immediate effect, said the order.

GO issued by Telangana Government:

In a post made on X (Formerly Twitter) earlier, Hyderabad Traffic Police had said:

GM to all Netizens, we are receiving multiple tweets and msg’s on social media platforms regarding discount. But yet, we haven’t received any official confirmation. Once we receive we will update the same on Social Media platforms.

