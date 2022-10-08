Housefull 5: Biggest multi-starrer of Bollywood

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:45 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

The Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s production, Housefull 5 is going to be one of the biggest multi-starrers of Bollywood with Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol starring in the movie.

Hyderabad: Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull movie franchise is one of the rarest movie series in Bollywood to be a hit. Rumour has it that, Sajid Nadiadwala has locked his idea for the fifth movie of his Housefull series, the title being Housefull 5, and he is currently working on the script.

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying that Sajid plans to bring the entire star cast from the Housefull franchise together in the fifth movie. “He has been trying to crack a plot that justifies the presence of all the characters and he finally has the plot locked. He is currently in the process of finalizing a story and screenplay around his idea,” the source also mentioned that the idea is to take Housefull 5 on floors late next year.

The producer also plans on bringing together all the female leads of the previous movies by working up some interesting characters for them.

The intention is to make the Hindi film industry’s most ambitious comedy, which will make the audience laugh boisterously.

The Housefull film series was released in 2010 by Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala, followed by sequels in 2012, 2016, and 2019.

Ruchi Rai Sohni