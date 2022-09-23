How ‘Corn Kid’ became social media’s latest sensation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:38 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: All of us enjoy scrolling social media more often than we would like to admit. And if you’ve been active on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok in recent times, you would have definitely found a seven-year-old kid talking passionately about his favourite food – corn.

Known popularly as ‘Corn Kid’ or the ‘CEO of Corn’, Tariq recently appeared on a YouTube episode of ‘Recess Therapy’ and his video went so viral that it garnered 5,978,198 views on the networking platform quite instantly. His videos began circulating on several other social media channels.

“For me, I really like corn. When I tried it with butter… everything changed. Not everyone has to like it to be the best. I cannot imagine a more beautiful thing. Have a ‘corntastic day’,” US-based Tariq is seen telling the host in the video. Check out –

Soon, Corn Kid appeared on actor Drew Barrymore’s show and was given the title of South Dakota’s official “Corn-bassador”. People began making songs on his interview as well. “All it took was a young man talking about corn to bring millions of people together to laugh. The corn kid is a national treasure he must be protected at all costs,” commented a fan under the YouTube video. “If you don’t love this sweet, smart boy, you are simply not alive. He is a heart-melter, plain and simple,” added another.

Tariq reached new heights as a result of his internet popularity, and Recess Therapy shot another video with him called ‘Corn Boy Part 2’.

Watch it here: