How KTR demolished Modi’s lies in one stroke

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:59 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: Raising the political heat in Telangana by several notches with what could be the sharpest rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday in fact dismantled the castle of lies that Modi had built during his two visits to the State this week and what the BJP had been projecting itself as all these years.

Rama Rao’s retort, in fact, exposed the political gimmicks and lies the BJP has been peddling all along, right from its actual situation where it was fast losing political allies, to the opportunistic politics Modi and BJP have been indulging in over the last nine years.

Pointing out that anyone who was not friends with Modi would be attacked with a barrage of lies, Rama Rao cited the PM’s claim that Chandrashekhar Rao had asked to join the NDA, when truth was that no one would want to join a sinking ship like the NDA.

He cited the instances of the Shiv Sena, Janata Dal (U), TDP and the Shiromani Akali Dal parting ways with the NDA to prove his point.

Modi’s changing statements with each State too were touched upon.

“He goes to Bengal and calls Mamata Banerjee the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country. When in Odisha, he targets Naveen Patnaik and calls him corrupt. He visits Meghalaya and Sangma becomes the most corrupt chief minister for him. A week later, his party takes part in his swearing-in ceremony and both form the government together,” Rama Rao said, exposing how Modi contradicted even his own statements.

On the allegation of dynasty politics, one which Modi has repeatedly been attacking everywhere, Rama Rao said Modi must be suffering from selective amnesia.

When Parkash Singh Badal was the Chief Minister, his son Sukhbir Singh Badal was his deputy. Modi had no issues with them and joined hands with them. He had no problem when Mufti Mohammed Syed’s daughter Mehbooba Mufti allied with the BJP, nor did he talk about ‘parivarwad’ when N Chandrababu Naidu was the CM of Andhra Pradesh and his son Lokesh was a cabinet minister since they were part of the NDA. He also forgot about dynasties when Bal Thackeray’s son Uddhav Thackeray joined the Shiv Sena, or when HD Deve Gowda’s son Kumaraswamy supported the NDA.

Rama Rao also pointed out how Modi was selective even in matters of corruption. What happened to the case against Hemant Biswas Sharma? Did the case disappear after his joining the BJP, he asked, also citing the instances of CM Ramesh and Sujana Chaudhary in Andhra Pradesh, or Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia, all of whom joined the BJP and found the cases against them being forgotten.

Turning the spotlight on Modi’s integrity as well, Rama Rao pointed out how the PM had refused a JPC probe into the Adani row and how the Sri Lanka government had openly said Modi lobbied for a Rs.6000 crore power project for Adani.