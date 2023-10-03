KTR questions Modi on promises made to Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:08 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving in Telangana again on Tuesday, Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded fulfilment of promises, including the establishment of Kazipet coach factory, Bayyaram steel plant and national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRLI).

The Minister also stated that if the BJP government failed to fulfill these three promises, then the party would definitely lose deposits in 100 seats in the ensuing elections.

The Prime Minister is arriving in the State to address a public meeting at Nizamabad and participate in different programmes. This is his second visit to the State in three days after the Mahabubnagar visit on Sunday.

Launching a broadside against the Prime Minister, the Industries Minister said the BJP government had been delaying implementation of assurances made to Telangana as per the AP Reorganisation Act since last 10 years.

“How long will you continue the lies and when will Telangana’s suffering come to an end. Your heart is filled with Gujarat and Telangana continues to get a raw deal,” Rama Rao tweeted.

Setting up a coach factory, Kazipet and steel plant at Bayyaram have been sidelined and the proposal for ITIR, which would have offered one lakh jobs to youth, has been shelved, he said.

“The assurance to sanction national status to our irrigation project has been trampled upon. Palamuru was betrayed for decades and you have once again ditched Palamuru” Rama Rao said.

The Minister further said in the 10 years of BJP’s rule at the Centre, it was not just four crore Telangana people but 140 crore Indians who were betrayed.

The Prime Minister had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022, housing for all, two crore jobs for youth annually and controlling rising fuel prices, he reminded.

“Will you only fulfill the assurances made to your friend or will you fulfill promises made to people of the country” asked Rama Rao.

Making light of the Prime Minister’s announcement to set up the National Turmeric Board in Telangana, he said it was similar to the Women’s Reservation Bill. Much hype was created during elections but there was no clarity on the implementation, he said.

“In your ten years regime as Prime Minister, save for Adani, what were the benefits received by common people?” Rama Rao asked.