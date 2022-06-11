| How Many Ed Raids On Bjp Leaders In Last Eight Years

How many ED raids on BJP leaders in last eight years?

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:08 AM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao sought to know as to how many Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and CBI raids were conducted on BJP leaders during the last 8 years.

How many ED, IT & CBI raids on BJP leaders or their kith & kin in last 8 years? Kya Sab Ke Sab BJP waale Satya Harischandra Ke rishthedaar hain? #JustAsking — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 11, 2022

The Minister on Saturday tweeted “How many ED, IT and CBI raids on BJP leaders or their kith and kin in last 8 years”

He further questioned “Kya sab ke sab BJP waale Satya Harishchandra ke rishtedaar hain? (Are all BJP leaders relatives of Satya Harishchandra)”

ED had issued fresh summons to Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 in an alleged money laundering case connected to National Herald newspaper.

Cutting across party lines, political parties have been raising objections over the BJP-led Central Government’s politically- motivated use of central investigating agencies over members from other parties.

