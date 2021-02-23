How these Hyderabadis scripted success amid pandemic

Though pandemic jolted people out of their reverie, these Hyderabadis ensured it was just a pause

Hyderabad: While the coronavirus pandemic jolted people out of their reverie and gave a pause to their fast-paced life, it also made some give wings to their ideas and convert their dreams into reality.

The pandemic also gave a lot of confidence to many people who started using their time and online platform(s) in the right way. There are those who lost their hope briefly but managed to turn the tide of fortune in their favour.

Here are some inspiring tales.

Balvindernath Changanla, for instance, got back from the US to start his own fruits business. “I had done my Master’s in the US but wanted to start something on my own which also gives me satisfaction. My attention turned to organic farming and I started by growing fruits. I started selling them online under the label ‘Balvindernath Mangoes’. The response from people has been amazing so I started to grow different vegetables and fruits now,” shares Balvindernath.

For a sales manager-turned-entrepreneur Govindu Naga Praharsha, starting his own manufacturing unit looked like a good choice in the current scenario. “I was always interested in getting into the fashion business. The pandemic made me think about starting my own venture. With my savings, I managed to start my apparels business, wherein clothes are manufactured in our unit and sold at affordable prices,” shares Praharsha.

Another man, Paramjit Singh, used to work as a senior business development head in a multinational company but the pandemic made him try his luck and puruse his passion. “My brother and I started an event management company in the month of March last year, and when the lockdown was imposed, we were worried as we just started out and didn’t even enter into the market properly. But, we didn’t lose hope and after a few months, we started getting small orders. Our customised concepts based on the client’s needs not only made our customers happy but also helped in building confidence and brand value,” says Paramjit.

When Katkam Divya who worked as an Operations Manager quit her job to start her own business, she wasn’t really sure if the time was right. “But I took the plunge as I was looking for something that gives me my own identity. When I started my venture — which is all about gifting solutions for different occasions — I wasn’t sure whether it will augur well for me. After exploring many things, I started working on various concepts for gifting and started posting them on social media. I got a good response and amazing appreciation from people. Now, I started working on banners and stationery items as well,” shares Divya.

And here’s another success story shared by Tejaswi Sajja, a public relations executive. “The pandemic cost many people their job and in some cases left them hungry too. So, I started cooking at home and sent it to a few people who are in my close circles. My cooking skills soon got wide publicity, thanks to word of mouth. The response was great and I kept getting a lot of orders because it’s hygienic, homemade food at affordable prices. We delivered food to customers’ doorsteps, so a lot of bachelors started ordering from us,” says Tejaswi.

