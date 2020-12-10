How to look pretty in pink

A colour of femininity and grace, try out the many hues of rose filled with passion and exuberance

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 6:55 pm

There’s not much to life without colour. And if we were asked to choose one, it would have to be pink and its myriad, exquisite shades. Pink is a colour of femininity and grace. It is filled with so much passion and exuberance that we cannot help but fall in love with it. We have curated a line-up of different hues of pink your wardrobe absolutely must have.

Political pink

Touted as the hottest shade of this generation, political pink is a pop of bright fuchsia that will take everyone by a storm. Political pink blazers, wide leg pants and long maxi gowns are just beautiful. This shade doesn’t need heavy accessorizing because it is quite regal by itself.

Candy pink

Envisage strawberry lollipops and macaroons; well, that’s candy pink for you. A subtle-yet-shocking shade of pink, this one makes for great day wear especially during fall. It has subdued warmth. Pick up candy pink tops, skirts or kurtas for a day out with your girls and you won’t be disappointed.

Dusty pink

A neutral pink shade, dusty pink is oh so splendid. This shade stands out for its understated, boss vibes – something every woman must feel. Dusty pink maxi dresses, pants, accessories and even lipsticks must be a part of your closet.

Peach nougat

A peachy, pink hue – peach nougat has been quite the stunner this fall. With its summer like feel, it makes for the perfect colour to wear all day. Opt for peach nougat shirts and blouses with saturated toned bottoms. A full length dress in this colour would be ideal too.

Fruit dove

Fruit dove is what we would like to call the perfect balance between saturation and neutrality, among all the shades of pink. True to its name, it will have you feeling like a blooming dove, ready to fly up to the sky. Choose fruit dove dresses or Indian wear like lehengas and saris for festive occasions and moments of celebration.

Rose Tan

A classic, neutral, and rose shade pink, rose tan is the perfect colour for absolutely anything. This colour has rocked this year’s runway and should ideally be worn in fitted silhouettes. Rose tan A-line dresses, pencil skirts and blouses will look absolutely fabulous.

