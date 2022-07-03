How to make a study space in monsoon months

By Sowmya Sangam Published: Published Date - 11:10 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Hyderabad: Monsoon is here, and with it, competitive exams and deadlines. When the sky is cloudy, it gets harder and harder to crawl out of bed for another day of swotting.

Also, rains, wet streets, and transport issues might, at times, hamper your coaching classes and mess up your timetable.

Here are a few tips to help you stay focused and productive even during rainy days:

Create cosy study spots at home

A comfy study spot is surely one factor that will improve your study motivation. Change the study desk or your room layout. A clean, decluttered space will help you better concentrate on your studying.

Study when you’re productive

In case you don’t attend any coaching classes and prepare for competitive exams at home, you have amazing flexibility to get the day’s study schedule done when it best suits your timetable. No matter whether you’re a morning person or a night owl, plan your days when you believe you will be more productive.

Choose online courses

If you badly want to enrol yourself for a course, better choose the online mode since stepping out might turn tricky when it’s raining. You can attend classes from the comfort of your home and continue preparing for competitive exams.

Take online tests

If case you couldn’t step out to attend your regular coaching class, don’t look on the dark side. Instead, use your time at home taking online tests, revising, and practising. Work on the areas you’re weak in and turn them into your strengths.

Get your body moving

Step out whenever possible and breathe in the fresh air. Move your body and exercise a little to keep your mind clear and body active. If it’s raining and you just can’t face the cold weather outside, try out exercises you can do indoors. There have been studies that show your mind is sharper after exercise.