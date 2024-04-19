Huge crowd gathers at Ram Kote College after Lord Krishna idol discovery

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 April 2024, 02:24 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: People in large numbers thronged a private college in Ram Kote on Friday following reports that an idol of lord Krishna was recovered during a construction activity.

As news soon spread that the idol was found when the premises was being dug up, devotees from nearby places rushed to the spot to witness it and some even started to offer prayers.

However, the Sultan Bazaar police suspect that the entire episode was staged by unscuplour elements. On Thursday night, unidentified miscreants managed to break the college gate lock, entered into the college premises and intentionally placed the idol, the police said.

Police sources said, as the matter pertaining to the college building was still in the court, people with malicious intentions could have placed the idol to divert the issue.

Sultan Bazaar police are investigating who placed the idol in the premises. They are verifying the surveillance cameras footage to identify the miscreants.