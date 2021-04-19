Hunt on to nab boy who damaged idol in temple in Hyderabad

According to the police, the boy who appeared to be around 13 years scaled the temple wall and went inside the temple complex around midnight.

Hyderabad: An unidentified boy damaged the idol at the Mallana Swamy temple at Bahadurpura on Sunday night.

According to the police, the boy who appeared to be around 13 years scaled the temple wall and went inside the temple complex around midnight. Using some object, the boy damaged the idol and took away an article before leaving the place.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when the temple priest came to conduct the morning prayers and noticed the idol damaged. On information the Bahadurpura police reached the spot and checked the closed circuit camera footage. The police are making efforts to track the boy.

A police picket is posted in the area to prevent any trouble.

